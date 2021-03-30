News Top Stories

Bigwigs allegedly behind protest against Kalu for exposing Abia govt

Perturbed by the recent exposure of the misgovernance of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s PDP-led government in Abia State and zero project attraction from Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s 16 years in Senate by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu during the campaign tour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for last Saturday’s by-election, thugs allegedly sponsored by bigwigs on Monday disrupted commercial and private activities in Aba under the guide of protests.

 

Senator Kalu had, during the campaign for the Aba North and Aba South election, exposed the decay in the state which include the claiming of Federal Government projects by the state government and the non payment of 27 months salaries and gratuities among others.

 

He also lambasted Abaribe for spending 16 years in the Senate with nothing to show in his Constituency, adding that the Senator failed to even build a road leading to his village in Umuekwensu.

 

Although, the APC placed second in the highly contested by-election, the exercise was characterised by thuggery, violence and rigging allegedly sponsored by the ruling party in the state.

 

Incidentally, the Abia State government had placed a ban on any form of protest in Abia, the state’s commercial city.

