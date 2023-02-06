Business

BII appoints Nigeria as MD

British International Investment (BII) has appointed Chris Chijiutomi as managing director/ head of Africa. Chijiutomi, who is a British- Nigerian national and chartered engineer, obtained a master degree in chemical and process engineering from the University of Surrey. As part of his new function, he would build on the next phase of the strategy – facilitating investments to support African countries on the pathway to net zero as well as leading the DFI’s efforts to drive inclusive growth, create partnerships with locally-owned businesses and increase investment in early-stage ventures. Chijiutomi will lead the DFI’s operations in Africa and work to further strengthen its longstanding presence across the continent. He joined BII in 2017 as investment director in the infrastructure equity team before going on to head the business and was promoted in 2022 as managing director. Also, he led some of BII’s landmark infrastructure investments, most notably overseeing BII’s joint venture with DP World, supporting the expansion and modernisation of ports and inland logistics in Africa to accelerate the continent’s potential in becoming a global trading powerhouse.

 

