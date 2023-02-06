BII appoints Nigeria as MD

British International Investment (BII) has appointed Chris Chijiutomi as managing director/ head of Africa. Chijiutomi, who is a British- Nigerian national and chartered engineer, obtained a master degree in chemical and process engineering from the University of Surrey. As part of his new function, he would build on the next phase of the strategy – facilitating investments to support African countries on the pathway to net zero as well as leading the DFI’s efforts to drive inclusive growth, create partnerships with locally-owned businesses and increase investment in early-stage ventures. Chijiutomi will lead the DFI’s operations in Africa and work to further strengthen its longstanding presence across the continent. He joined BII in 2017 as investment director in the infrastructure equity team before going on to head the business and was promoted in 2022 as managing director. Also, he led some of BII’s landmark infrastructure investments, most notably overseeing BII’s joint venture with DP World, supporting the expansion and modernisation of ports and inland logistics in Africa to accelerate the continent’s potential in becoming a global trading powerhouse.
Related Articles
Analysts expect Tier 1 banks’ PBT to improve in 2023
Nigeria’s five Tier 1 banks’ bottom line could further improve this year analysts at CSL Research have said. The analysts, who stated this in report titled, “2023 Outlook – A Tipping Point,” released over the weekend, said that while they foresaw headwinds such as slightly higher cost of risk and higher operational and refinancing costs […]
Report: Banks demand deep changes to UK’s accountability rules
Banks are pushing the British government to relax core parts of post-financial crisis rules designed to hold bosses to account for misconduct on their watch, in order to make hiring easier, two industry sources told Reuters. Britain’s Conservative government has said it will rework the 7-year old Senior Managers and Certification Regime to help boost […]
FG commends Notore on safety culture
The Assistant Chief Inspector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has commended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture. He stated this in his inspection report which acknowledged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time […]
