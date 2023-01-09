Metro & Crime

Bike accident leaves mother dead, husband, son injured in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comments Off on Bike accident leaves mother dead, husband, son injured in Ogun

A woman has died while her husband and son suffered varying degrees of injuries in a motorbike accident yesterday on the Abeokuta – Ibadan road. New Telegraph learnt that the woman and her son were going to church on a motorcycle, being driven by her husband when the accident occurred at  Obantoko, the Abeokuta end of the road.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

 

According to Akinbiyi, the husband who was riding the motorcycle swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction.

Akinbiyi said the deceased fell as the motorcycle swerved and hit her head on the hard  road. He said, soon as the other motorcyclist saw the damage done, he sped off from the scene. Akinbiyi added that the accident happened opposite the Mobil Petrol Station, Obantoko outbound Abeokuta-Ibadan road.

“Her corpse has been taken away by the family for burial at Osiele axis.” While commiserating with the family of the deceased TRACE warned motorcyclists to be careful, cautious, patient and avoid excessive speed, particularly on narrow highways, in view of its attendant consequences.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap gold miners in Osun, demand N100m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have abducted a gold miner and his driver while on their way back from the mining site. The incident, it was learnt occurred along Ilesa-Osogbo road. According to the close allies of the kidnap victims, Musibau Adepoju and his driver whose name could not be ascertained, were […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu presents N750m heath insurance premiums to 100,000 residents

Posted on Author Reporter

    Muritala Ayinla Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has so far approved N750 million from the equity fund for the payment of health insurance premiums for 100,000 vulnerable and indigent residents of the state in line with the goal of ensuring universal health coverage for all. The First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu disclosed […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill Customs officer in Jigawa, steal rifles

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police in Jigawa have confirmed that hoodlums shot dead a Customs officer and injured one other in Ringim Local Government Area of the state. The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Monday. Jinjiri said the hoodlums allegedly attacked the officers while on routine […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica