Bikiya Graham-Douglas gears up for 5th Beeta playwright competition

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) spearheaded by award-winning actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, announces the fifth edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition, which has over the years birthed plays from its past winners; Our Son, the Minister by Paul Ugbede, Jagagba by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim and Daughters of the East by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe and Black Dust by Temilolu Fosudo; playwrights who have all gone on to experience enormous successes. Thecompetition’s themeforthis edition, OurStories OurVoices, entries spans between May 30 and June 30, for indigenous playwrights between the ages of 18 and 40.

The panel of judges is made up of award-winning Playwright and Professor of the Arts, Ahmed Yerima, as Chairman; Director and Producer, Kenneth Uphopho, Publisher, Ibiso Graham-Douglas, Writer and Producer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, Culture/Film Journalist and Arts Administrator, ShaibuHusseiniand Veteran Actress and Producer, Ego Boyo. As is the norm, 10 finalists will be treated to a writing camp, where a winner will emerge, going home with the winning prize of N1.5 million publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and the winning work produced by BUAF and will be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach.

AccordingtoGraham-Douglas;“weremaincommitted to finding new voices in Nigerian Literature. Our theme this year, Our Stories our voices aims to find authentic Nigerian stories by Nigerians. For the Beeta Playwright Competition’s fifth edition, BUAF is being partnered once again by Union Bank, PaperWorth Book, Olajide & Oyewole LLP Limited, MTN Foundation, Chairborne Global Services Limited, and Megaletric.

 

