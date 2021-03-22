Metro & Crime

Bilabiri communities seek JTF intervention to flush out criminals

Bilabiri  1 and 2 communities  in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Sunday appealed to the Joint Military Force deployed to protect oil facilities in the Niger Delta region to deploy their surveillance boats  to the community in order fish out miscreants.
According to a letter to the Commander of the JTF by the community leadership, they had resolved to rid the area of sea pirates, militants, oil thieves and kidnappers who bring the name of the area to disrepute.
According to  the letter made available to newsmen  in Yenagoa, it was an expression of the people of Bilabiri to support government efforts at maintaining a peaceful atmosphere for legitimate economic activities.
The letter  which was signed by Chief Peter Pinne, Amananawei (Paramount Ruler) in Bilabiri 1, Chief Minna Fun, Amananawei of Bilabiri 2, Mr David Bazigha, Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Bilabiri 1 and Mr Esau Joshua, CDC Chairman Bilabiri 2 noted that the entire settlement comprising youths, women and elders were unanimous in their resolve to stamp out criminality and pledged their support to aid the JTF to achieve its mandate.
They noted that the miscreants had burnt down the palace of the monarch, engaged in kidnappings and other criminal activities that undermined the security of the oil-rich community.
They noted that internal efforts to check the nefarius activities of the miscreants within the area thrugh the established traditional mechanisms were rebuffed.

