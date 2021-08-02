Bilal Junaid stresses the importance of freedom in Business:

Just work without any sort of rest will ultimately result in burnout. Everyone wishes for a stable work-life balance these days. It is important to enjoy the journey and not just the results. One needs to be practical and grounded in order to create better work outcomes.

Bilal Junaid always stresses the significance of establishing financial freedom which will allow time flexibility and freedom. If you are unaware of who Bilal Junaid is, he is a successful Entrepreneur in the Tech Industry. He said, “I want to focus on myself as an investor and entrepreneur in the tech space. I started my career as a Software Engineer, and then hustled very hard to crack into the elite inner circle of the venture capitalists in San Francisco and worldwide.” Although Bilal hails from a middle-class family with absolutely no business background, he has been successful in earning a name for himself in the Tech Industry.

Talking about his educational background, Bilal completed his Bachelors in Mechatronics Engineering in April 2014. He was always an excellent student and was included in the Deans Honors List for six semesters. He used to particularly partake in Computer Science and Robotics competitions. During his time at college, he even worked at Amazon Web Services.

Freedom implies working without restriction or limitations. “Freedom is very important. I wanted to be location independent and financially free and have full control over time”, quoted Junaid. There is undoubtedly going to be a lot of challenges but it should not burn you out. Bilal Junaid is an excellent advisor who has shared the importance of having freedom in Business with countless companies. The start-ups need to invest a significant amount of capital during the initial months or years. However, you do not need to worry as with time, your business will be able to generate a good amount of revenue and profits. Do not be discouraged even if your business is facing losses. You need to figure out a way to optimize your pre-existing business processes or maybe put into consideration that the business is not ideal for you.

There is definitely a lot more with which you can learn about Bilal Junaid and his fund Genblock Capital.

