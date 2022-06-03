Sports

Bilateral relations: Spain, Nigeria sign MoU on sports cooperation

Posted on

The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Kingdom of Spain and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development of Nigeria on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote relationships, cooperation and collaboration in the areas of Sports. The MoU formed part of the bilateral agreements reached by the Kingdom of Spain and Federal Government of Nigeria during the state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to his Spanish counterpart, King Filipe VI, the King of Spain. Other areas of the agreements include; Economy and Trade, Health, Tourism and Science.

The aims of the agreement for Sports cooperation, which was signed by Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare of Nigeria and the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Kingdom of Spain Miquel Octavi Iceta i Llorens, are to initiate and build collaboration in the area of Sports as well as strengthen the bilateral exchange between both countries on the basis of reciprocity according to their competencies and mutual benefits in the field of sports

. Some of the specific areas of cooperation include the following among others; Building, development and management of sports relations and institutions, exchange of knowledge in the areas of sports science, technology, medicine and the fight against doping.

 

Our Reporters

