News Top Stories

Bill Gates: It’s evil to link me with COVID-19 creation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Microsoft cofounder turned philanthropist, Bill Gates, has described as “crazy and evil” the attempt to link him with the creation of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Gates, a billionaire, said he has been taken aback by the volume of “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him spreading on social media on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gates, in an interview with Reuters, said the millions of online posts about him and top U.S. infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, was “crazy conspiracy theories.” He explained that the conspiracy theories had likely taken hold in part because of the combination of a frightening viral pandemic and the rise of social media. “Nobody would have predicted that I and Fauci would be so prominent in these really evil theories. “I’m very surprised by that. I hope it goes away,” he added.

Gates, a billionaire who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has, through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes support for some makers of vaccines, diagnostics and potential treatments. Since the pandemic began a year ago, millions of conspiracies have spread over the internet, fuelling misinformation about the coronavirus, its origins and the motives of those working to fight it. They include claims that Fauci and Gates created the pandemic to try and control people, that they want to profit from the virus’ spread, and that they want to use vaccines to insert trackable microchips into people. “But do people really believe that stuff?” Gates asked.

“We’re really going to have to get educated about this over the next year and understand. “How does it change people’s behaviour and how should we have minimized this?” he asked. Gates praised Fauci and Francis Collins, head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, as “smart” and “wonderful people.” He said he looked forward to seeing them able to work effectively and speak the truth under the new administration of President Joe Biden. During former President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, Gates said, it had “sometimes felt like they were the only sane people in the U.S. government.” “I’m excited about the team that Biden has picked” to tackle the health crisis,” he said. Gates said he was also pleased that under Biden, the United States had rejoined the World Health Organisation (WHO). “He’s appointed smart people, and the fact that Fauci won’t be suppressed,” Gates said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Prosecute cops involved in extra-judicial killings, group tells Abia Police

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A socio-political youth group and the umbrella body of all the youth organisations in the South-East geo-political zone, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), yesterday drew attention to what it termed, “a lingering injustice in the prosecution of police officers involved in extra judicial killings in Abia State.” The group noted in a statement issued […]
News

Buhari’s exit agenda, another round of fake promises – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammad Buhari of engaging in another round of false promises by presenting his agenda for the next three years to foreign envoys. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that in 2015 when he was running for presidency for the first time, […]
News

Borno massacre: ‘One killing, too many’

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauc hi

Once again, the nation is united in grief as we mourn the macabre murder of many innocent Nigerians, by Boko Haram insurgents.   Though the victims lived in Zabarmari town, the attack, no doubt the most horrendous in recent times, was said to have taken place at Koshebe village of Mafa Local Government Area, about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica