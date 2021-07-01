Bill Gates & Melinda French donate $2.1bn to gender equality

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have continued their work at the Gates Foundation, by committing $2.1 billion to advance gender equality across the world over the next five years. The fund is aimed at driving economic empowerment, family planning and health, and getting more women into positions of leadership.

In the first major postdivorce move, Melinda, who now identifies as Melinda French Gates, and Bill Gates, are working together to drive equality across the globe. The Gates announced their divorce in May 2021 but said they’ll still work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In their first major joint announcement since the divorce process became public, the two have their eyes on gender equality. “The world has been fighting for gender equality for decades, but prog-ress has been slow. Now is the chance to reignite a movement and deliver real change,” French Gates said. “The beauty of our fight for gender equality is that every human being will gain from it. We must seize this moment to build a better, more equal future.”

Like this: Like Loading...