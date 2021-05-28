News

Bill Gates, Melinda Gates explore changes to charitable foundation – WSJ

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add more governance and independence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce earlier this month after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together, reports Reuters.
The billionaire benefactors are discussing adding a board and bringing in outside directors, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3hYeiRx)
Melinda French Gates has pushed for governance changes in the wake of the divorce filing to ensure the future stability of the foundation, the WSJ reported.
“No decisions have been made,” Mark Suzman, chief executive officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said.
The foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health with spending of more than $50 billion over the past two decades.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

ICC, Amnesty International, others planning to release fraudulent report against Nigerian military hierarchy – Centre for Justice

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Centre for Justice in Africa (CJA) says it has uncovered a fresh plot by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI) to destabilise the Nigerian military through a “fictitious” report.   The centre, which raised this alarm at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, also revealed that the leadership of the […]
News

Corruption: Vatican police carry out new raid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vatican police have raided the department in charge of maintenance and restoration at St Peter’s Basilica, seizing documents and computers for an investigation into suspected corruption. Tuesday’s raid was similar to one last October that involved another investigation into a separate department over the purchase of a building in London, reports al-Jazeera. A statement […]
News

Expert advocates country ownership of TB control programme

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As part of strategies to effectively tackle tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria with a view to curb new infections and preventable deaths, the Country Director for Health Policy Plus (HP+), Dr. Frances Ilika has advocated country ownership of TB control programmes in terms of investing adequate funding to fight the disease. Ilika who made the call […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica