Bill Gates, Obama, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, other Twitter accountshackedinbitcoinscam

Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among many prominent US figures targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam on Wednesday. The official accounts of former US President Barack Obama, Presidential candidate, Joe Biden and music star Kanye West also requested for donations in cryptocurrency. “Everyone is asking me to give back,” a tweet from Bill Gate’s account said. “You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.” Twitter said it was a coordinated attack targeting its employees “with access to internal systems and tools”.

“We know they [the hackers] used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf,” the company said in a series of tweets. It added that “significant steps” were taken to limit access to such internal systems and tools while the company’s investigation was ongoing. Meanwhile, Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted; “Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened.”

