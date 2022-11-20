News Top Stories

Bill Gates pledges $7bn to boost health, agriculture in Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem WITH AGENCY REPORT Comment(0)

Bill Gates’ philanthropic foundation has pledged more than $7 billion to improve health, gender equality and boost farming productivity in Africa.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will spend the funds over the next four years, according to a statement from the organisation.

The grants are in addition to the financing the foundation has made to organisations fighting AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, it said.

Africa has been disproportionately hit by everything from conflicts to climate-change induced famines and floods. That’s left 278 million people across the continent suffering from chronic hunger, the foundation said. It has also stymied sub-Saharan Africa’s progress at meeting its Sustainable Development Goals, including ending food scarcity and creating jobs, according to the United Nations.
“Our ambition is that by 2030, all sub-Saharan African countries have improved trajectories toward achieving SDGs,” the foundation said in a statement.

It is focusing on five countries where it believes it can have the greatest impact, according to the statement. The countries include Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa.

Nigeria, Africa’s most-populous nation, is likely to get most of the spending in the region, Bill Gates said at a briefing in Nairobi. He didn’t disclose other details.

Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corp, has a fortune of $112.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Melinda French Gates is worth $11 billion.

The Gates Foundation has long been a powerhouse in the nonprofit world, employing almost 1,800 people and spending nearly $80 billion since 2000.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos Assembly poll: Youths protest alleged imposition in Alimosho

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A group under the aegis of Alimosho Young Professionals in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for a level playing field for all aspirants eyeing the party’s ticket in the next Lagos House of Assembly election in Alimosho Constituency 01. The group said the imposition of a candidate against the wish of the majority […]
News

Police in Kebbi nab, detain man, 25, for raping 14-year old girl

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man, Mr. Isah Wakali over allegation of forcefully having sexual intercourse with a minor named, Asibi Adogo who is believed to be 14 years of age. According to the police, Wakali reportedly took advantage of her when she was sent by her parents to […]
News

Why Dr. Scott Blyer Is an Inspiration to Thousands across the Globe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

We all need a little pick-me-up every once in a while when life knocks us down. Going through the motions of life is inevitable. However, experiences that are detrimental to our confidence levels harm us in more ways than we can imagine. To counter this, Dr. Scott Blyer has been helping people regain their confidence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica