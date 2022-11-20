Business

Bill Gates pledges $7bn to boost health, agriculture in Nigeria, othersGeneral

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report Comment(0)

Bill Gates’ philanthropic foundation has pledged more than $7 billion to improve health, gender equality and boost farming productivity in Africa.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will spend the funds over the next four years, according to a statement from the organisation.

The grants are in addition to the financing the foundation has made to organisations fighting AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, it said.

Africa has been disproportionately hit by everything from conflicts to climate-change induced famines and floods. That’s left 278 million across the continent suffering from chronic hunger, the foundation said. It has also stymied sub-Saharan Africa’s progress at meeting its sustainable development goals including ending food scarcity and creating jobs, according to the United Nations.

“Our ambition is that by 2030, all sub-Saharan African countries have improved trajectories toward achieving SDGs,” the foundation said in a statement

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sustaining startup growth in Nigeria

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Nigeria is currently known as a haven for startups and continues to outshine other African countries in terms of global fund attraction yearly. However, stakeholders are worried that government policies may kill this burgeoning sector of the economy. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Against the backdrop of the recently leaked National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Bill […]
Business

AfCFTA: FG to register more employers’ associations 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Federal Government has disclosed ongoing plans to register more employers associations, besides the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA). Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, made this known at the 2020 Fellow’s Award and the Human Resources (HR) Recognition Ceremonies of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria […]
Business

NCAT submits restart plan to NCAA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…to establish emergency training school   LONG WAIT NCAA issued guidelines to Approved Training Organisations (ATO) for restart     Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has said that it has submitted its restart plans to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and is waiting for the regulators to access it before the college announces […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica