Health

Bill & Melinda Gates to spend $8.3bn on diseases, others in 2023

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has disclosed that $8.3 billion has been earmarked to fight poverty, disease and inequity in the year 2023. A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mr. Mark Suzman, explained that the budget was the largest in the foundation’s history and a response to multiple crises that threaten to stalor reverse global progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since COVID-19 pandemic. He further noted that economic turmoil, climate-related disasters, and large decreases in vaccinations for preventable infectious diseases have taken a significant toll on the world’s poorest people.

He said: “The board of trustees’ approval of the budget puts the foundation on track to meet its commitment to reach an annual payout of $9 billion by 2026 and represents a 15 per cent increase over the 2022 forecasted payout. “This is the toughest period for global health and development in recent memory, but in some ways, it’s also the reason we exist.

“To help meet the great needs ahead, we are doubling down on our commitment to our core mission: ensuring everyone can live a healthy and productive life.” Suzman who noted that the foundation has continued to ensure it’s funds, expertise, relationships, and voice make the biggest impact where needed, said it was still in the buisness of improving vaccination rates to advancing women’s economic power, which was measured in lives saved and opportunities created for all to reach their full potential.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Britain launches expert group to prepare for future pandemics

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain on Tuesday said it would launch a new international expert group to help bolster the world’s preparedness for the next pandemic and expedite the development of vaccines against future diseases when they emerge. Launched under Britain’s Presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations, the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) will report to […]
Health

COVID-19: Nigeria records one death, 828 infections last day 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  On Friday, the last day of 2021, Nigeria recorded 828 new infections and an additional death from the coronavirus pandemic. This is according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday morning. The data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, ranked first on the log with […]
Health

Late-stage study of first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine begins in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus. The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica