Bill prohibiting ransom payment to kidnappers’ll be counter-productive – SANs

Four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have questioned the rationale behind the Senate’s decision to pass a Bill aimed at prohibiting ransom payment to kidnappers in Nigeria. The lawyers said the Bill will be counter-productive going by the current situation of things in the country.

They opined that the focus of government should be on how to end the menace of kidnapping and not prohibiting ransom payment. Speaking on the issue, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), noted that nothing will be achieved with the law because government has failed to secure citizens’ lives. Ahamba said: “I don’t think the law will achieve anything. It all depends on the circumstances at the moment.

If someone is paying a ransom to save his life, you can’t stop him from doing so. I think government should focus more on stopping kidnapping not ransom payment. “You cannot jail anyone for spending his or her money to save a relation in kidnappers’ den. It’s quite unfortunate that we found ourselves in this mess in this country.” Another silk, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), described the Bill as a silly piece of legislation saying it’s a way of wasting people’s lives Adedipe said: “It’s an impossibly silly piece of legislation. If the government has done its own duty, we shouldn’t be talking about this type of law. “Leah Sharibu was kidnapped alongside her colleagues in school, this government negotiated with the kidnappers and allowed the release of every other students except the poor girl. “So, I do not support the law because it will be counter-productive.

It’s just one of the ways to waste people’s lives.” On his part, a rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), also expressed his opposition to the law, saying government is not in a position to enforce it. Ozekhome said: “Amending the Terrorism Act of 2013 and prohibiting payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria appears to be ordinarily a good step in the right direction. “Is that Bill when passed into an Act not simply leave victims at the mercy of kidnappers? Does the government has enough capacity to locate and rescue victims of kidnapping where they were kept?” “Are you saying families of kidnapped victims should fold their arms and be watching when they know that government is helpless in terms of rescuing kidnapped victims? A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adekunle Ojo (SAN), was also critical of the Bill. Ojo said: “In making a law, there is every need for the lawmakers to ask themselves questions. What purpose will this law serve to the larger society? How will this law be enforced and what collateral damages are involved in its enforcement?”

