Bill Sponsorship 3 Years After: Abass, Monguno, Ossai lead Reps

With about seven months to the end of the tenure of the 9th House of Representatives, an independent appraisal of legislators has been released with the Chairman of Land Transport Committee, Hon Tajudeen Abass, representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State emerging the highest sponsor with 74 bills.

The appraisal, which was presented yesterday in the House of Representatives, was prepared by Order Paper Advocacy Initiative, a civil society organisation in conjunction with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) project by Palladium.

The appraisal report was unveiled by the Chief Whip, Hon Tahir Mohammed Monguno; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu; Chairman of the Committee on Climate Change, Hon Samuel Onuigbo and other lawmakers. While presenting the report, the executive director of Order Paper, Oke Epia, said a total of 2,727 bills were initiated by the lawmakers since inauguration on June 11, 2019. According to the report, Chief Whip Monguno who represents Monguno/ Nganzai/Marte Federal Constituency of Borno came second with 53 bills followed by chairman of the Committee on Protocols, Agreements and Treaties, Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai representing Ndokwa East/Ndokwa West Federal Constituency of Delta with 47 bills and spokesman of the House, Okezie Kalu representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia with 45 bills. Others are Sergius Ogun representing Esan North/ Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State with 43 bills; Uzoma Nkem Abonta representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia, 40 bills; Waive Ejiroghene Francis representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South Federal Constituency of Delta State, 38 bills and Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha representing Isiukwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State with 35 bills. Also on the list of top bill sponsors are the chairman of the Committee on Federal Judiciary, Onofiok Luke representing Etinan/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State with 34 bills and closely followed by the deputy Chairman of the Committee on Anti-corruption, Dachung Musa Bagos representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State with 33 bills and the Public Accounts Committee chairman, Wole Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State with 30 bills.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila also made it with 23 bills, while chairman of the Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos and Chairman of the Rules and Business Committee, Abubakar Fulata recording 16 and 15 bills respectively.

The report also listed ten lawmakers with the highest number of stagnated bills (bills that could not go beyond first reading since introduction) with former Speaker Yakubu Dogara recording 10 stagnated bills. Among the young parliamentarians, Manu Soro Mansur (31 years) representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi led with 12 bills, Farah Dagogo (35 years) represents Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency of Rivers, eight bills and Tukura Kabir Ibrahim (34) representing Fakai/Sakaba/ Wasagu Danko/Zuru Federal Constituency of Kebbi, 6 bills.

