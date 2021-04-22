Bill to delist LGs as 3rd tier govt unacceptable – NULGE

The Chairman of Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr. Ikechi Nwaigwe, has described the bill seeking to delist local government Councilsfromtheconstitution as dead on arrival. Nwaigwe said the bill is inimical to the entire 774 workers, councilors and other political office holders, as well as the rural populace in the local government system in the country.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Bob Solomon, a member representing Ahoada East/Abua Odual Federal Constituency in Rivers State, is currently before the House of Representatives, where it has passed first reading. Nwaigwe, who spoke to New Telegraph in Aba, said that the best thing the sponsor of the bill could have done was to support labour in ensuring that the National Assembly grants autonomy to the local governments.

He further explained that the major challenge of the local government system in Nigeria was lack of autonomy, stressing that once full autonomy is granted, the local governments would develop the grassroots. Nwaigwe said: “The bill seeking to delist local governments from the Constitution is dead on arrival because it is unpopular. “NULGE can’t keep quiet when something is going wrong in our environment. We are kicking against the bill because it is an affront to the democratic setting. It is also a bill that is inimical to the democratic set up. It is a bill that is inimical to the rural people.”

