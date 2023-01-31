Bill to tackle wildlife trafficking passes first reading

A new bill seeking to combat wildlife trafficking and protect highly endangered species in Nigeria has passed the first reading at the House of Representatives. The bill, ‘Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill,’ prepared by the ministry of environment and jointly sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Johnson Oghuma and Sam Onuigbo, would make Nigeria compliant with international conventions on endangered species, organised crime and corruption while increasing investigative powers to include financial enquiries and intelligenceled operations. In addition to creating offences for damaging critical habitats, permit violations, the introduction of invasive species, obstruction and preparing to commit an illegal act, the Bill when passed would increase penalties to reflect the seriousness of the crimes and their impact on endangered species; expands courts’ ability to expedite wildlife cases and recover assets, create corporate liability and support international cooperation. Oghuma said: “The rate at which some species of fauna and flora are being extinguished is assuming a frightening dimension.”

