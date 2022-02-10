Business

Billion-year-old black diamond sells for $4.3m

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A billion-year-old black diamond, believed to be the world’s largest cut diamond, has sold for £3.16m ($4.3m).

Named The Enigma, the 555.55 carat gem, which weighs about the same as a banana, had been expected to fetch more than £4.4m in the online action, reports the BBC.

Auctioneer Sotheby’s said “the buyer has opted to use cryptocurrency for the purchase.”

There are competing theories about the origins of the stone, including that it was carried to Earth by an asteroid.

Sotheby’s did not identify the purchaser but after the auction cryptocurrency entrepreneur Richard Heart took to social media to claim that he was the buyer of The Enigma.

He told his more than 180,000 Twitter followers that “as soon as the payment’s gone through and possession’s been taken” the gem would be renamed the “HEX.com diamond”, in reference to the blockchain platform he founded.

The gem is a carbonado, which is one of the toughest forms of natural diamond.

Carbonados are extremely rare and have only ever been discovered in Brazil and the Central African Republic.

Because they contain osbornite, a mineral found only in meteors, they are believed to originate from space.

Sotheby’s described The Enigma as “one of the rarest, billion-year-old cosmic wonders known to humankind.”

Although the precise origin of black diamonds is shrouded in mystery.

Black diamonds are usually around 2.6 to 3.2 billion years old – a time before dinosaurs existed.

The Earth itself is around 4.65 billion years old, so not much older than black diamonds.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

AFAN: Insecurity endangers Nigeria’s food security plans

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigerian farmers under the umbrella body of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) called on the Federal Government to act swiftly to check insecurity in order to guarantee food security. The farmers said that banditry, kidnapping and general insecurity in the country, mostly in the North West region and other parts of the country, portend […]
Business

AfDB signs grant agreement to support coding academy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has signed a grant agreement with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation in Rwanda to support the Rwanda Coding Academy, set up to develop top technology talent to drive a booming, innovation-driven digital economy in the East African nation, the multilateral development bank said in a press release at the […]
Business

COVID-19 costs travel, tourism sector $4.5trn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The travel and tourism sector lost almost $4.5 trillion last year as a result of the scourge, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s annual Economic Impact Report (EIR).   The annual EIR from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, shows the sector’s contribution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica