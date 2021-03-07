Body & Soul

Billionaire businessman, Dahiru Mangal, bereaved

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Except for those who operate in the business environment and know who is who in that sector, the name Dahiru Mangal may not ring a bell because the bearer is rarely in the news even though he has all it takes to continually be in the news.

 

Apparently, Alhaji Dahiru loves to keep it low, hence the reason his name does not readily ring a bell like that of famous football stars. For those who are finding it difficult to place him, Alhaji Dahiru is a successful business man who hails from the homestead of Mr President, Katsina.

 

The chairman AFDIN Group of companies is an enterprenuer with his hand in a number of piles. Dahiru, as part of his investment floated Max air over ten years ago.

 

The news filtering in from Katsina about the man is not palatable as Dahiru has just lost his son, Nura. Nura, born in 1990 and was a graduate of University of Manchester, it was learnt was involved in road crash that claimed his life.

 

The chap, who was riding on a power bike was said to have had an accident around Dusimma road in Katsina from where he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Masking out of 2020 with style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the curtains gradually closes on year 2020, we cannot say goodbye without recalling the biggest trend that shook the world. Coronavirus did not just bring the world to a standstill, it also forced the world to cover its face.   Face mask is the biggest trend presently and with the second wave of the […]
Body & Soul

I’m an aspiring billionaire –Praiz

Posted on Author interview with IFEOMA ONONY

Few days ago, Nigeria’s popular singer, R&B songwriter and producer, Praise Ugbede Adejo, better known by his stage name Praiz, launched his own record label, Cicada Music. The latest record label boss in town, who spent 10 years with his previous label, X3M Music, said the move was inspired by the growth in his career. […]
Body & Soul

When Obasanjo’s son, Seun wedded in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Family of the former President, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo will still be basking in the euphoria of a nice outing of their son biding farewell to bachelorhood and joined the married league.   After all preparation and anxiousness to see the wedding ceremony hold, the day eventually arrived on December 12, 2020. All roads led […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica