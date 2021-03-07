Billionaire businessman, Dahiru Mangal, bereaved

Except for those who operate in the business environment and know who is who in that sector, the name Dahiru Mangal may not ring a bell because the bearer is rarely in the news even though he has all it takes to continually be in the news.

Apparently, Alhaji Dahiru loves to keep it low, hence the reason his name does not readily ring a bell like that of famous football stars. For those who are finding it difficult to place him, Alhaji Dahiru is a successful business man who hails from the homestead of Mr President, Katsina.

The chairman AFDIN Group of companies is an enterprenuer with his hand in a number of piles. Dahiru, as part of his investment floated Max air over ten years ago.

The news filtering in from Katsina about the man is not palatable as Dahiru has just lost his son, Nura. Nura, born in 1990 and was a graduate of University of Manchester, it was learnt was involved in road crash that claimed his life.

The chap, who was riding on a power bike was said to have had an accident around Dusimma road in Katsina from where he was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

