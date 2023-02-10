News

Billionaire Investor, Dozy Mmobuosi seeks more investment for Africa’s Aviation Sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Billionaire Entrepreneur and Founder, Tingo International Holdings, Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi, has stressed that the aviation sector in Africa required more investment to develop and meet the demand of a rapidly expanding population.

In a statement Thursday, Mmobuosi has long held ambitions to make investments in the aviation sector driven by his belief that the sector in Africa requires investment.

In 2019, the billionaire investor established Tingo Airlines Ltd (UK) with the goal of acquiring a license and operating flights between Europe and Africa. However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020, Mmobuosi redirected resources towards Tingo Mobile to develop Nwassa and Tingo Pay.

While Tingo Airlines Ltd (UK) is in the process of being dissolved following the disruption to the global aviation sector, Mmobuosi and Omni-Blu Aviation Limited, a fast-growing airline incorporated in Nigeria to provide regular, customised, and specialised air transportation services, entered into a Joint Venture and Mutual Cooperation Agreement (JVMC) in 2020.

They incorporated in Nigeria, a Joint Venture Company (JVCo) called Omni-Tingo Aviation Services Limited as the commercial vehicle through which their mutual aspirations would be administered.

The JVMC flights are to be operated under Omni-Blu Aviation licences [the technical partners under the JVCo] with Mmobuosi’s Family Office providing the requisite funding resources for aircraft leasing and acquisitions towards their common objective.

Whilst the Covid 19 years of 2020 and 2021 slowed down the pace for their full launch, the Omni-Tingo JVCo have made significant progress since it resumed its project implementation plan; having completed the purchase of a Sirkosky S-76C++ Helicopter in November 2022: and currently completing a transaction for the purchase of a Challenger 605 Business Jet in the USA. The JVCo is also currently in active negotiations for the lease of several regional jets to commence domestic and regional flight operations in Nigeria and across the region.

Mmobuosi, and Omni-Blu Aviation Limited (RC: 1098715) through its appointed representative, own 50% shareholding of Omni-Tingo JVCo respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUSUN, legislative workers to call of strike next week

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Following a meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), the workers have finally come to a resolution of calling off the strike which has lasted for two months. […]
News

NBS: Nigerians made higher energy purchases in December

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said Nigerians made higher energy purchases in December, 2022. This was contained in its Consumer Price Index and Inflation report for December 2022 released on Monday. Data released by NBS revealed that core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 18.49 per cent in […]
News

Sanwo-Olu inspects Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridges, roads

Posted on Author Favour Okore

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the quality and progress of the ongoing works being executed on the Opebi- Mende-Ojota link bridges and roads project. The project is conceived by the Lagos State Government to ease the flow of traffic on the critical axis from Ikeja as well as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica