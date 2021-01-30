News

BIM, MASSOB: We’re strategising for non-violent

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have strategically positioned for a non-violence and non-exodus break away from Nigeria. His Royal Majesty, Igwe Ignatius Agili-Ajana, who doubles as the Commander of Security for the movement said with the recent political and economic developments in Nigeria, the singsong about the sovereign state of Biafra, has changed from ‘Biafra is coming’ to ‘Biafra is manifesting’.

He said the agitators of the group have repositioned through non-violence conviction about the budding state of Biafra, and remain resolute in the face of intimidation, harassment and arrest by the Nigerian government.

At the thanksgiving of the Biafra Internal Government in the Niger Delta region at Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Council Area of Delta State, yesterday, the newly appointed Prime Minister, Chief Chiedu Amalifeobu, for the Anioma district by Chief Ralph Uwazueuike, the leader of the agitators, Ubulu- Uku was announced as the capital base for Anioma. Prior to this, Amalifeobu had been a strong pillar of support in the freedom fight in Delta state, coordinating the Delta North axis of Anima district.

Our Reporters

