Bimbo Ademoye Calls Out Instagram For Reducing Her Videos

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has called out social media giant, Instagram for frustrating her life, by always reducing the length of the videos she posts.

Recall that Bimbo was recently nominated in some categories, for the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023

The nominations list, which was released ahead of the 9th edition of the prestigious event to be held later this year, and Bimbo Ademoye got nominated for the best actress in a comedy (movie/TV series), for her role in the movie, Selina and the best actress in a drama, (movie/TV series), for her role in the movie, Anikulapo.

The actress recently made a trailer for her comedy skit, ‘Teropi Secxxion’; content she recently produced and posted online that was cut short by Instagram.

Taking to her IG page jokingly to call out the social media platform for constantly reducing the videos she took time to edit for the pleasure of her fans, Bimbo reacted and revealed she was sick and tired of the recurrence.

She said “Instagram I’m sick and tired of you always cutting my videos short. You’re frustrating my life!!!!…” Bimbo said while reposting the trailer.

