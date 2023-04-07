Bimbo Ademoye, Lateef Adedimeji, others cast in new movie, Hotel Lambaba

Lady Laide Films, in conjunction with Shutter Speed Projects, has announced a new movie, Hotel Lambaba from its stable, starring a stellar cast that include Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kachi Nnochiri, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Etinosa Idemudia, and Femi Adebayo. With an exciting set piece, murder mystery, and emotionally grounded storytelling, Hotel Lambaba promises to be a thrilling experience for viewers. Speaking on how the movie was conceived, the Executive Producer, Laide Daramola, described it as a product of teamwork, great storytelling, and an exceptional cast and crew members.

“Hotel Lambaba is an opportunity to showcase the behind- the-scenes that go on in our society on a daily basis, uncovering murder, the justice system, and much more. This project was exciting, and I’m sure the viewers will love the storytelling and have a good laugh while at it”, she said. Created by the duo of Laide Daramola and Biodun Stephens, the movie follows the mysterious murder of a popular Instagram influencer in Hotel Lambaba, hidden in plain sight and known by only those who want exclusivity or something to hide.

The manager is on the neck of the detectives to solve the case fast or keep everything hushed. But will the killer be caught, and can the death of this popular influencer be kept under wraps? In Hotel Lambaba, everyone is a suspect! “Having a lot of movies in the works is very exciting, and directing the comedy-drama, Hotel Lambaba stands out in all aspects, and everyone needs to look forward to it. I am equally very excited about it and for everyone to see the magic we’ve made”, stated the film Director, Biodun Stephens. Before the film hit the cinema at a date yet to be made public, the producer will be hosting a private media screening on April 27, with selected media partners to enable them have a firsthand feel of the movie and share.

Like this: Like Loading...