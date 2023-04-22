Bimbo Afolayan Returns To Social Media, Says She’s Under Renovation

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Afolayan has finally returned to Instagram after taking a brief break from social media and her friends, lovers, fans, and colleagues can’t keep calm.

The actress who is the wife of Okiki Afolayan took a short break from the social media platform on April 4th but returned last night with a video post.

The actress shared a video of her and her family celebrating Eid, as she revealed that she is under renovation.

Long time no post. I dey come o!! I am under renovation. Aku odun o”.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Faithia Williams, Kunle Afod, Aisha Lawal, and Kemi Korede welcomed her back to the gram.

Faithia Williams wrote, “Mine

Aisha Lawal wrote, “Darling moi

Kemi Korede wrote, “Agbekemi

Kunle Afod commented with clapping emojis.