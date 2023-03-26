Body & Soul

Bimbo Manuel, Joke Silva, others set for ‘My Name Is Misan

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE Comment(0)

Uche Macauley, Bimbo Manuel, Joke Silva, and some of Nollywood’s fine actors and actresses are set to star in a compelling biopic, ‘My Name Is Misan’. The movie, whose screenplay is written by Ifeoma Emo- Onerhime, will be produced by Nollywood’s highly rated producer, Judith Audu of Judith Audu Production, directed by Nollywood’s fine director, Uyoyou Adia, and coordinated by Chino Obasi, a renowned brand strategist and brand consultant.

The biopic is a true-life account that explores the topical issues of marital abuse, and domestic violence, and its far-reaching impact on the psychological and mental health of women and children alike. It also touches on the importance of a family support system during such challenges and the role of traditional beliefs and worships in our society as well as the need for social welfare support.

‘My Name is Misan’, is the story of a young lady, Orighmisan who met her heartthrob in the university (UNIBEN) a dashing and brilliant young man, a first-class candidate and the romance led to marriage and later, a beautiful family with two children, a girl and a boy. According to the producers, the movie is bound to raise a lot of social discourse, especially on the ignorance of extreme cases of bipolar disorders, traditional family beliefs, set cultural ways, and religious worship. Misan Udogie, a chartered accounting professional and banker is the Executive Producer of the movie. She authored her memoir, Being my name Orighomisan, and has founded The Orighomisan Foundation, which was born out of triumphing through her adversity. Speaking on the movie, she noted that it captures her life’s experience including her period of adversity. “Orighomisan means my head is good and I think that was the name that spoke for me through adversity. The adverse times put a lot of strain on me but it also gave me experiences that enabled me to overcome even though in my own way, I was able to through the adverse time. That’s why I’m sharing my story in form of a movie.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Culture meets style in Ugo Monye’s ‘Opulence’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ace Nigerian designer, Ugo Monye has once again weaved his magic as the eponymous label drops their first collection to usher in the New Year, 2022 titled ‘Opulence’.   It’s an interesting combination of cultural heritage and the modern style in this shades of pink and maroon highlight collection. The collection was inspired by the […]
Body & Soul

Government has failed us –Annjay Chioma

Posted on Author with IFEOMA ONONYE

Annjay Chioma is a multi-talented entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry. The model and businesswoman spoke with IFEOMA ONONYE in this interview on how far she has come in establishing her brand and her stand on the current crisis that is rocking […]
Body & Soul

Karine Jean-Pierre: America’s 1st black woman White House Press Secretary

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

The United States’ President, Joe Biden, on Thursday, announced Karine Jean-Pierre as the White House Press Secretary. With the appointment, Jean-Pierre made history as the first Black woman to hold the post. Jean-Pierre, 44-year-old daughter of Haitian immigrants, will replace Jen Psaki, who was originally expected to serve for only the first year of Biden’s […]

Leave a Reply