Bimbo Oshin, BBNaija stars storm Ondo for Churchill Foundation

Beautiful actress, Bimbo Oshin, Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Phyna, Racheal, Bella turned heads at Ondo State at the 2002 edition of Churchill Foundation’s all-city empowerment project. Leading philanthropist and famous entrepreneur, Dr. Olakunle Churchill, brought some of Nigeria’s finest showbiz personalities into town in giving scholarships to 20 of the brightest students from St. Monica’s Girls’ Grammar School.

Among the projects for the annual event was the commissioning of borehole in Phase III, Moferere Market, Ondo Town, which was done in the name of Omoniyi, Olakunle Churchill’s son as well as financial and logistics support for indigent patients at the Mother & Child Unit of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo State.

Elegant actress, Bimbo Oshin, who like Olakunle, is an indigene of the Ekimogun Kingdom, was one of the spectacles for teeming excited students and residents of the ancient town in the Sunshine State. Other showbiz stars whose appearance added colour to the highly impactful 3-day programme include; Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Phyna along with her fellow housemates, Racheal, Bella Speaking at the event, Mrs Rose Churchill, who conceived the idea of visiting the Mother & Child Hospital, said she was inspired by seeing the struggles of her mother as a child. Although the idea of giving back came to her before now, she said the context is reinforced now that she is a mother herself.

According Churchill Olakunle, the 2002 edition is a kind of homecoming for him with other editions having taken place in other states in the past. In all, he said it is a continuation of the mantra of the Churchill Foundation. Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna, whose presence, along with her peers, greatly inspired students of the all-female school, roused the students with words of encouragement. “I’m one of you, my secondary school was probably more populated. And as a girl child, I am also educated so you must know education is key.

As a girl child, own your body, don’t let anybody mess with it. Your body belongs to you,” she said. In a similar development, notable actress, Bimbo Oshin, encouraged the students to pay attention to her students while not giving up on their goals in life. “You have to make success your goal no matter what you want to do with your life and no doubt being educated will make you go far whichever career you choose, she admonished”

 

