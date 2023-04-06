Arts & Entertainments News

Bimbo Oshin Showers Praises On First Son As He Marks His Birthday (Video) 

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Famous Nigerian actress, Bimbo Oshin has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her first child, Segun who is a year older today, April 6.

The 51-yeat-old Yoruba actress also shared a moment of her with her son in a video posted on her verified IG page.

Captioning the video, she  wrote; Happiest birthday to my womb opener, the love of my life, my champ, my gee , oko mi ataata @_.segun._

“I pray God will continue to direct your path, you will shine like the sun and lead the path of men May all my desires concerning your life and all you desire fall into places oko mi.

“May you always find favour in the sight of God. May all you lay your hands on yield bountiful fruits IJMN You will live long in good health and wealth Mama loves you son❤️❤️❤️❤️

“May the blood of JESUS always be your shield. Keep making us proud son YOU ARE THE BEST ” .

Watch the video below 👇

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News

APGA clarifies guber candidate’s health status, constitutes campaign council

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Abia State chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Rev Augustine Ehiemere, has declared that the party’s governorship candidate, Professor Greg Ibe, “is hale, hearty, and very fit to govern the state” if elected. Ehiemere who cleared the air over the health status of Professor Ibe who has been away in search of […]
News

FG probes NPA’s N60bn channel management contract

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has said the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) engaged in profligacy and wastage of public funds by spending over 60billion annually on channel management contracts. According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the channel management contracts has been routinely awarded over the years by the authority at […]
News

Ogun 2023: Thousands converge on Abeokuta to endorse Segun Showunmi for Governor

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

He’s PDP’s best bet for the ticket – IPAC, party members Thousands of stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State, on Wednesday, converged on Abeokuta to drag PDP chieftain, Segun Showunmi, out to contest for the Governor of Ogun State in 2023. The party chieftains and members […]

Leave a Reply