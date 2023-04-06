Bimbo Oshin Showers Praises On First Son As He Marks His Birthday (Video) 

Famous Nigerian actress, Bimbo Oshin has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her first child, Segun who is a year older today, April 6.

The 51-yeat-old Yoruba actress also shared a moment of her with her son in a video posted on her verified IG page.

Captioning the video, she wrote; Happiest birthday to my womb opener, the love of my life, my champ, my gee , oko mi ataata @_.segun._

“I pray God will continue to direct your path, you will shine like the sun and lead the path of men May all my desires concerning your life and all you desire fall into places oko mi.

“May you always find favour in the sight of God. May all you lay your hands on yield bountiful fruits IJMN You will live long in good health and wealth Mama loves you son❤️❤️❤️❤️

“May the blood of JESUS always be your shield. Keep making us proud son YOU ARE THE BEST ” .

