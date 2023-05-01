Arts & Entertainments

Bimbo Oshin Shows Off Grandma Dance Steps At Seyi Edun’s Twins Party (Video)

Posted on

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin over the weekend shows off her grandma’s dance steps at Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun’s twins’ party.

Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Seyi Edun hosted their colleagues, families, and well-wishers over the weekend for their babies’ party.

The couple was overwhelmed with love after the massive turnout at the event with celebrities like Bimbo Oshin, Odunlade Adekola, Faithia Williams, Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti, Lizzy Anjorin and her husband, Seilat, Mide Martins and Afeez Abiodun, Kemi Afolabi and a host of others stormed the classy naming and dedication ceremony.

Bimbo Oshin was captured dancing wholeheartedly in a viral clip from the event, showing off her beautiful ‘grandma’ steps to the public.

In the dance video, she dedicated her dance to God as an appreciation for his blessings on the new parents.

“Grandma’s appreciation dance to God. BABA GOD NA YOU DEY REIGN OOOO
@boyebest you too sabi jor
All for my darlings @adeniyijohnson @i_am_shai”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bimbo Oshin (@bimbooshin)

Pandora Peaceman

