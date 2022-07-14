Business

Binance CEO, Zhao, to launch blockchain awareness, build fintech in Africa

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, Changpeng Zhao, has disclosed plan by his company to launch a blockchain awareness and education programme and build fintech communities across Francophone Africa.

He disclosed this during his visit to Ivory Coast and Senegal as part of his tour to connect with Binancians across the world and collaborate with policymakers. Zhao, popularly known by his initials “CZ,” who said he has met with the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, and the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, among others, expressed the company’s commitment towards collaborating with policymakers in Africa as well as highlighting blockchain’s importance to the financial economy.

Already, the company has signed a partnership agreement with Jokkolabs, one of Africa’s first social impact hubs. “Africa is primed for crypto adoption as blockchain provides financial accessibility not currently available to lots of Africans,” he said.

“Together, we will reinforce the region as a hub of blockchain innovation and entrepreneurship. The partnership will involve a monetary donation for community education workshops with an aim to increase blockchain literacy and skills. “Binance aims to build the fintech community across the Francophone Africa region, ensuring enthusiasts are empowered to build blockchain solutions and solve real-world problems,” he added. Zhao’s visit came a week after the announcement of Binance’s partnership with Senegalese Khaby Lame, the most-followed creator on Tik- Tok; and few months after Binance’s sponsorship of AFCON, the largest international football championship in Africa, showing Binance’s commitment to driving blockchain adoption within the region.

 

Our Reporters

