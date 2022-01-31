Binance clamps down on Nigerian crypto accounts

Crypto exchange, Binance, has restricted the personal accounts of some Nigerian users to comply with antimoney laundering regulations and ensure the security of the platform for traders. “Protection mechanisms such as know your customer, antimoney laundering mea- sures, collaboration with law enforcement and account restrictions are in place to ensure our community remains protected,” the crypto exchange said in a statement on its website. “Some 281 Nigerian accounts have been affected by these personal account restrictions, with approximately 38% of these cases restricted at the request of international law enforcement,” it said. Many Nigerians trading ontheBinanceplatformcomplained recently of inability to initiate or complete transactions. Users from the West African nation have faced challenges trading crypto since the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2021 asked lenders not to transact with cryptocurrency exchanges and ordereddigitalcurrencytraders to shut down accounts. Notwithstanding, Nigerians continue to use the virtual currencies to hedge against inflation and the naira slide, as well as to remit money. Individuals in the country hold the world’s highest proportion of such assets per capita, according to a survey by Statista. Binance has resolved 79 of the account restriction cases and plans to deploy more customer service personnel and risk agents to quicken the resolution process, it said. “All non-law enforcementrelated cases will be resolved within two weeks,” it said.
Edo to generates 10,000MW of electricity, install 200km of streets light
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the state has the capacity to generate 10,000 Megawatts of electricity with its gas deposits, noting that the government plans to install over 200 kilometres of street lights to light up the state. Obaseki, while speaking to journalists in Benin City, said his administration is repositioning […]
Google NewsLab partners Lagos NUJ on training
Google News Lab and the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, have launched a new Data Skills for News training programme for its members. The training programme which is aimed at training 600 NUJ members, began on Thursday September 30, where the first set of 150 journalists were trained. With a course titled "Fundamentals […]
EIA sees Q3 2021 oil price rising to $68 per barrel
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has raised its Brent price forecast for the coming months. EIA, in its June Short- Term Energy Outlook (STEO), now expects Brent prices to average $69/bbl in June and $68/bbl in thirdquarter 2021, $4/bbl and $5/bbl higher, respectively, than last month's forecast. But larger downward oil price pressures are expected […]
