Binance moves to reinforce crypto adoption in Nigeria

By focusing on youths in Nigeria, especially those from the South East, Binance has concluded plans to consolidate adoption of crypto assets in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. A report by Cointelegrpah says Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Awareness Tour (BCAT) Africa 2022 aims to increase crypto awareness on the continent at a time more Africans are turning to digital assets. According to the report, “set to take place in June, BCAT is a Binancepowered ongoing awareness campaign that has been spreading knowledge and trying to cultivate a strong crypto community in Africa.

“By reaching out to university students, mostly in southeast Nigeria, the campaign hopes to increase crypto adoption among Nigerian youth, the predominant age group in the country.” The main event will take place on June 4 at the Amadeo Event Centre in Enugu, Nigeria. Other stops on the tour include Uganda, Ghana and Cameroon.

 

