Binani: A woman on the part of history

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Exclamation remarks filled thousands of mouths during last week’s gubernatorial primaries as Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made history. She defeated five male contestants to pick the party’s ticket to become the first female flag bearer of any political party in Adamawa.

 

In the heated APC governorship primary in Adamawa State, Binani, who was the serving senator representing Adamawa Central defeated former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu, who scored 288, former Governor Bindow, who scored 103 and serving House of Representatives member, Namdas, with 94 votes; Wafari Therman and Umar Mustphar scored 21 and 39 respectively, to clinch the ticket.

 

She was declared winner of the race by chairman of the primaries committee, Alhaji Gambo Lawal, who said a total number of 1130 delegates were accredited and a total of 1011 votes were cast, while the invalid votes cast were 36. “Of the total number of valid votes cast, Senator Ashatu Dahiru Binani scored 430 and having scored the highest number of votes cast, she is hereby returned as the winner of the primary election.”

 

Senator Binani was born on August 11 1971. She is a serving senator of the All Progressives Congress APC representing Adamawa Central senatorial district in the 9th Assembly.

 

Binani was formerly a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Yola North/Yola South/Girei federal constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 7th Assembly (2011–2015), before she decamped to the APC. Aishatu had her university education in the UK, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering at the University of Southampton.

 

She is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). There were so many congratulatory messages from Twitter and other social medial handles, with advices pouring that it’s not yet time for her to celebrate; rather, time to do work hard and do proper work that will ensure total victory.

 

From one Dola Dabiri: “This is great news. She should be supported to win,” said Dola Dabiri. Also, Samuel Balaton: “Congratulations to you iron lady. God will give you wisdom, knowledge and understanding to rule the people of Adamawa. I give all the glory to God almighty.” In his reaction, Ademola Tijani said:“Dear Women of Adamawa State!

 

The ball is now in your court. You may let her down if you so wish.” Theresa Tekenah said, “Whao!!! Finally, let’s see the 1st female governor in Nigeria… Hopefully, she wins.” Meanwhile, Samson Oke Make, who fears the primary election could be upturned, said, in pidgin English, “Una calm down fess….let them send names to headquarters fess before we rejoice …”

 

Contrarily, Kehinde Ola Giwa said: “Why do you think she must win by ‘all and any means’? She isn’t the first. And won’t be the last.” Muhammed Nasir reminded Nigeria of the Mama Taraba saga in 2019, saying, “I hope so. Let us remember what happened in Taraba State, so we don’t make the same mistake again.”

 

Gbadege Olawale said: “We must use this to make a statement, particularly for a girl child education in the North……. so by all and any means, this woman must win the general election.”

 

