Politics

Binani resigns as APC PCC coordinator in Adamawa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has confirmed the resignation of Sen. Aishatu Binani as Coordinator, Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the state.

The state party secretary, Mr Raymond Chidama, gave the confirmation while speaking with newsmen after the party’s stakeholders meeting in Yola on Friday.
He said her resignation followed the nullification of the primary that produced her as the party’s governorship candidate by the Federal High Court, Yola.
“Just this morning, (Friday) we saw her letter of resignation from that responsibility”, he said.

Chindama said Mr. Babale Martins, the deputy governor to former Gov. Muhammad Bindow, is now to co-ordinate the campaign council in the state.
According to him, all party candidates, from presidential down to state assembly, were also coordinators for their respective constituencies.

He said that the party had finally resolved at the meeting that the local government party chairmen should come with an all- inclusive list that reflects all the areas for the campaign team.

“The party has directed all local government chairmen of the party to go back and meet to come back with a formidable list that will be acceptable to all that will serve as the PCC in the state and operate at each level.

“As you are aware there is a PCC list from the national level for the state, that list will not be affected ”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal High Court sitting in Yola on October 14 nullified the Adamawa governorship primary of the APC which produced Sen. Aishatu Binani, as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for 2023.

Ruling on the case filed by Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the court declared Binani’s candidature null and void.

In his ruling, Justice Abdulaaziz Anka said the APC had no candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

How Ojukwu and I worked to reinstate Peter Obi afer his impeachment– Victor Umeh

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

ormer National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Sen Victor Umeh in this interview with Okey Maduforo spoke on why he left the party to become the Senatorial candidate of Labour Party and the alleged conspiracy against him despite his efforts to keep APGA relevant. Excerpts… People never believed that you would leave APGA […]
Politics

Enugu: Return of Ebeano political dynasty

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU reports

As the people of Enugu State prepare to elect the next governor in 2023, the coast seems clear for a return of the Ebeano Political Dynasty to power through Peter Mbah, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). ANAYO EZUGWU reports   W hen members of the Ebeano Dynasty, a political movement in […]
Politics

Crisis looms in Ondo PDP over NWC’s alleged plot to dissolve exco, accommodate Mimiko’s loyalists.

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

…we’re not aware of such plan – Peretei Following the defection of the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there are alleged plans by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), to dissolve the executives of the party in the state. With the alleged plan poised to create […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica