Binani resigns as APC PCC coordinator in Adamawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has confirmed the resignation of Sen. Aishatu Binani as Coordinator, Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the state.

The state party secretary, Mr Raymond Chidama, gave the confirmation while speaking with newsmen after the party’s stakeholders meeting in Yola on Friday.

He said her resignation followed the nullification of the primary that produced her as the party’s governorship candidate by the Federal High Court, Yola.

“Just this morning, (Friday) we saw her letter of resignation from that responsibility”, he said.

Chindama said Mr. Babale Martins, the deputy governor to former Gov. Muhammad Bindow, is now to co-ordinate the campaign council in the state.

According to him, all party candidates, from presidential down to state assembly, were also coordinators for their respective constituencies.

He said that the party had finally resolved at the meeting that the local government party chairmen should come with an all- inclusive list that reflects all the areas for the campaign team.

“The party has directed all local government chairmen of the party to go back and meet to come back with a formidable list that will be acceptable to all that will serve as the PCC in the state and operate at each level.

“As you are aware there is a PCC list from the national level for the state, that list will not be affected ”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal High Court sitting in Yola on October 14 nullified the Adamawa governorship primary of the APC which produced Sen. Aishatu Binani, as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for 2023.

Ruling on the case filed by Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the court declared Binani’s candidature null and void.

In his ruling, Justice Abdulaaziz Anka said the APC had no candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state

