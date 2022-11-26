Binani: Tallen hails Appeal Court

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has commended the Federal Court of Appeal in Yola for restoring Aishatu Binanu as the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections. She made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja. She said: “I therefore see the Federal Appeal Court judgement as particularly appealling and is sure to be hailed by all women across the nation, especially for the court’s directive for the immediate recognition of Aishatu Binani as the APC governorship candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). ‘‘I say with all emphasis that this is the beginning of good things to happen to women across the Nation.” Tallen added that Nigerian women are indebted to the trio of Justices of the Federal Court of Appeal, Yola, in Justices T.Y. Hassan (Presiding) and Judges M.O. Bolaji as well as J.G. Abundagam.
Related Articles
How we shared N31m teachers’ salaries-Kwara NUT chair, perm sec
The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered how the sum of N31m meant for the payment of teachers’ salaries was allegedly diverted by the Chairman of Kwara State Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Salihu Idris Toyin, and the Permanent Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (KSUBEC), […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EFCC arraigns 5 Port Harcourt Club officers over alleged N10m fraud
The Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a former President of Port Harcourt Club 1928, Chief Diamond Tobin- West and four others for alleged conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of about N10million. The other officers arraigned alongside the former president, include Chief Morrison Ifeanyi Asimole; […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Troops kills scores of terrorists, recover arms, motorcycles
As part of the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kaduna State and environs, Security Operatives recorded a major success as scores of bandits were killed by troops yesterday. The operation was also complimented by air assets in an operation that took place in Galbi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Sunday Telegraph gathered that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)