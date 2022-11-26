News

Binani: Tallen hails Appeal Court

Posted on

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has commended the Federal Court of Appeal in Yola for restoring Aishatu Binanu as the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections. She made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja. She said: “I therefore see the Federal Appeal Court judgement as particularly appealling and is sure to be hailed by all women across the nation, especially for the court’s directive for the immediate recognition of Aishatu Binani as the APC governorship candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). ‘‘I say with all emphasis that this is the beginning of good things to happen to women across the Nation.” Tallen added that Nigerian women are indebted to the trio of Justices of the Federal Court of Appeal, Yola, in Justices T.Y. Hassan (Presiding) and Judges M.O. Bolaji as well as J.G. Abundagam.

 

Our Reporters

