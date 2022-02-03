Binatone hosts Olympics medallist in Lagos

It was a moment of joy for Ese Brume, one of the two Nigerian Athletes who won a silver medal in the 2021 Olympics Games in Tokyo and her coach, Kayode Yaya, as they were both hosted by Binatone Nigeria at a brief but impressive ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday. Ese, who won a bronze medal in women Long Jump, was out of the country on an International engagement when her colleague, Blessing Oborodudu, who also won a silver medal in Female Wrestling (women free style 68kg) was hosted at a similar event in Lagos on October 28, 2021. Welcoming guests to the ceremony, Binatone Managing Director, Prasun Banerjee, commended the two medalists for making Nigeria proud at the Olympic Games. “We in Binatone are excited by the excellence performance of both Brume and Oborodudu and congratulatethemfortheirachievementattheTokyoOlympics.” According to him, Binatone, as a responsible corporate entity in Nigeria, has deemed it fit to celebrate the medalists as its own modest way of encouraging the Athletes, their coaches, and the development of sports in the country.
Related Articles
Eguavoen exposing Rohr’s deficiencies in Cameroon
The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations started with cautious play by most of the teams and this led to a drought of goals. Many of the first round of games were not as interesting as expected and this brought a question mark on the quality of the game on the continent especially […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex Inter boss, Spalletti, named new Napoli coach
Former Roma and Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti was on Saturday named as Napoli’s new coach. “Welcome Luciano, together we will do a great job,” the Serie A club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis posted on twitter. He succeeds Gennaro Gattuso, who left after failing to qualify Napoli for the Champions League. The southerners finished […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ronaldo sets new record in Juve win
Cristiano Ronaldo has made in history after becoming the all-time top goalscorer in football after scoring for Juventus in their clash against Napoli. The 35-year-old was expected to reach the stunning landmark against Inter on Sunday after edging closer to history by scoring against Sassuolo last week to level to record – but failed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)