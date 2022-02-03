Sports

Binatone hosts Olympics medallist in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Binatone hosts Olympics medallist in Lagos

It was a moment of joy for Ese Brume, one of the two Nigerian Athletes who won a silver medal in the 2021 Olympics Games in Tokyo and her coach, Kayode Yaya, as they were both hosted by Binatone Nigeria at a brief but impressive ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday. Ese, who won a bronze medal in women Long Jump, was out of the country on an International engagement when her colleague, Blessing Oborodudu, who also won a silver medal in Female Wrestling (women free style 68kg) was hosted at a similar event in Lagos on October 28, 2021. Welcoming guests to the ceremony, Binatone Managing Director, Prasun Banerjee, commended the two medalists for making Nigeria proud at the Olympic Games. “We in Binatone are excited by the excellence performance of both Brume and Oborodudu and congratulatethemfortheirachievementattheTokyoOlympics.” According to him, Binatone, as a responsible corporate entity in Nigeria, has deemed it fit to celebrate the medalists as its own modest way of encouraging the Athletes, their coaches, and the development of sports in the country.

 

