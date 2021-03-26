News

Binatone unveils Easter promotional package for customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Binatone customers in Nigeria are in for attractive promotions on purchases they make to mark this year’s Easter celebration. Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, the sole distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr. Prasun Banerjee has disclosed. According to him, Binatone, a United Kingdom brand with a heritage of over 60 years is offering its customers nationwide promotional offers upon the purchase of its products like wide range of fans – stand/industrial/tower/ wall fans and air coolers, as well as on power products, including stabilisers, voltage protectors and extension boxes. Also available are kitchen appliances, including blenders with unbreakable jug and ice crushing facility, juicers, kettles, gas cookers, yam pounders as well as its range of irons, garment steamers for large size clothes and hair clippers.

“Another opportunity awaits members of the public to buy Binatone top of the range products during Easter as we offer value for money products to our customers with two years warranty.” Banerjee said apart from the two-year warranty, all products purchased at the shops, supermarkets and from its numerous dealers nationwide are backed up with effective after sales service.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, a former military head of Imo State in 1975 and governor of Lagos in 1976, is dead. He was said to have died this morning in a hospital.  It was gathered that he has not been ill for long but it is not clear yet what killed him. A close […]
News

Egbin records shortfall, mulls $40m investment in turbines

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria’s biggest power generation firm, Egbin Power Plc., yesterday, declared that it recorded a shortfall of about 360 megawatts (MW) generation. Chairman of the company, Temitope Shonubi, who declared this during the launch of 20 electricitypowered buggies and 500 electric-powered bicycles at the plant in Lagos, revealed the company’s plan for fresh $40 million investment […]
News

DHQ to US: There’s nothing new about Al-Qaeda, IS’ infiltration

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Barely 48 hours after the United States’ African Command (AFRICOM) warned of possible infiltration of the West African sub-region by suspected Al-Qaeda, and Islamic States’ terrorists, the Detence Headquarters has said there was nothing new about the development. Recall that the Commander of AFRICOM, Major General. Dagvin Anderson, had issued the warning on Tuesday, noting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica