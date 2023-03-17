Biodun Okeowo laments cyberbullying on social media

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, has lashed out at an Instagram user over a comment made on her daughter’s birthday. In an Instagram post, Okeowo accused the troll of making a “pedophilic” remark which she described as “insensitive”. She also lamented the spate of cyberbullying and harassment on social media platforms. “Please I won’t appreciate any admonitions like ‘you have time o, just leave them,’” she wrote. “Leaving them to con- stitute nuisance and hurt people freely hiding under keypads got us here today. It’s now becoming so hard to curb trolls and bullies. They have grown wings… “I strongly feel a campaign should start against social media trolls and bullies. Imagine what this peodophile commented on a post I made for my daughter. Out of everything, the only thing his dirty mind went to is “Ya*sh* “See you carrying your own daughter.. How will you feel? If someone said such to you? Celebrities are human too o! Let’s stop being insensitive, it’s totally unfair! “Olorun, ma ko e Tunde! “Deleting soon but let me make you a scape goat…” Popularly known as ‘Omo Butty,’ Okeowo has featured in a plethora of Yoruba films which include: ‘Omo Butty’, ‘Alapo Aje’, ‘Star Boy’, ‘Ebute’, ‘Okanjua’, and ‘Boseyemi’.
