Biodun Omoborty Lambasts Fans For Accusing Her Of Chasing Clout

Nollywood actress and brands influencer, Biodun Okeowo, better known as Biodun Omoborty, has dragged her fans for saying rubbish on her comment section after they dragged her online for clout chasing.



Biodun Okeowo whose car got bashed on her way to her colleague, Odunlade Adekola’s party in Ogun State, took to her Instagram page to share videos of the accident online, claiming she got into an accident in space of 10 minutes and can no longer continue with her journey because of her sad mood.



The mother of two cried out over the high cost of refurbishing her car, addressing her fans about the cost of the damaged car which is over a million Naira, and the implication of it being damaged.

She wrote “My car just got bashed twice in a space of 10 mins. Left the scene of the first accident to continue my journey, only for a more serious one to happen a few minutes after. God understands…

“My mood was ruined, didn’t bargain for this. All events are cancelled! Makeup wasted! Got bills in million at the panel beaters. All the same, God be praised…

Her fans dragged her online for sharing the state of her car and also the cost of repairing the damages.

Some claimed she is chasing clout while some believed her actions were wrong for always posting any little thing online.

In reaction to the comments, Omoborty who was furious claimed that she shared the first video to make her fans and her brands aware of the condition of her car because she could not meet up with her plans for the day.

She also slammed them for not understanding her situation, bashing her fans that if they work for their money, they will understand her mood and won’t be typing all sorts.

She went further to explain she’s answerable to every brand she is representing, and also shares evidence of the bill she received for repairing her car.

“Let’s be well guided o. If you work hard for your money and got bills to pay, you won’t be here typing what is not. Matthew.”