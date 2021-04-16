Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Breaded Life’ hits Cinema today

Leading figure in the faith-based movie genre, Biodun Stephen has released another banger titled ‘Breaded Life’. The film is set to hit cinemas nationwide today, April 16. Though Breaded Life may not qualify as faith-based, it’s a remarkable inspirational thriller that evokes a mixed feeling of plenty of laughter, pity and tension.

If you are attuned with Agege bread or have heard tales of the popular Agege bread, then the movie fills your mouth with a satirical depiction of breaded life in that hood. With a stellar cast that include MC LIVELY, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolanle Ninalowo and Adedimeji Lateef, Breaded Life is a must see movie.

There was natural sync in script interpretation and sense of humour in characterisation that makes the actions real, thus depicting real life scenarios in the minds of the audience. Biodun Stephen surely scores another high in the movie plot, with several twists that drag the audience’s emotions high, with much comic relief to calm the nerves.

