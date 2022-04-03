Body & Soul

Biodun Stephen’s movie, ‘Strangers’ inspired by true events

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Prolific filmmaker Biodun Stephen latest movie ‘Strangers’ inspired by true event will on Friday, April 29, 2022 will hit cinemas.

The movie has already won the Gold Award for Directing at International Independent Film Awards.

The story follows the life of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that changed the course of his existence.

A first-person narrative, ‘Strangers’ is an emotional and inspirational story excellently rendered by a selection of actors who have proven their mettle in acting.

Strangers features A-list actors like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Debbie Felix, Femi Adebayo, Ndamo Damarise, Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Mide Glover and Nonso Odogwu, among others.

More reason that makes ‘Stranger’ a mustsee is because it was directed by Biodun Stephen, the director of ‘Breaded Life’, ‘Picture Perfect’, and the newly released ‘A Simple Lie’ which is currently gaining massive traction in cinemas.

Biodun Stephen is reputed for putting her whole to produce masterpieces. Cumulatively, her works garnered over N200 million in box office sales in 2021. Fans shouldn’t expect anything less!

The Executive Producer of the movie, Banji Adesanmi, said he was inspired to put the story into play because of the resilience of the characters involved in the true-life events.

“Strangers chronicles series of despairing events with miraculous outcomes. It is a story that is sweet to hear, I decided to adapt it into a screenplay and joined forces with notable figures that can translate it into a captivating motion picture. The international recognition

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

I grew up not knowing differences in tribes, religion –Lolo 1

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as ‘Lolo 1’, is a typical role model when thinking about, ‘someone can be Jack of all trades and master of all’. She is not only an award-winning On- Air Personality, she is a comedienne, a television presenter, a master of ceremony and an actress. Now, she is on her […]
Body & Soul

Different strokes…

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Jay was on his fourth bottle of beer. He was seated alone in a dark corner in the joint where he ended his impromptu race. Whenever he thought of Debola, fear would grip him.   He could remember the deep, seamless eyes that seemed like they would swallow him. He shuddered.   He had never […]
Body & Soul

Toni Tones: I used ‘Soro Soke’ in KOB sequel to immortalise #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Toni Tones, Nigerian actress, says she used ‘Soro Soke’ in the sequel for ‘King of Boys’ as a way of immortalising the #EndSARS protest. In October last year, several youths had taken to the streets across the country to protest against police brutality and proscription of the nowdefunct special anti-robbery squad (SARS). The demonst r […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica