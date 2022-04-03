Biodun Stephen’s movie, ‘Strangers’ inspired by true events

Prolific filmmaker Biodun Stephen latest movie ‘Strangers’ inspired by true event will on Friday, April 29, 2022 will hit cinemas.

The movie has already won the Gold Award for Directing at International Independent Film Awards.

The story follows the life of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that changed the course of his existence.

A first-person narrative, ‘Strangers’ is an emotional and inspirational story excellently rendered by a selection of actors who have proven their mettle in acting.

Strangers features A-list actors like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Debbie Felix, Femi Adebayo, Ndamo Damarise, Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Mide Glover and Nonso Odogwu, among others.

More reason that makes ‘Stranger’ a mustsee is because it was directed by Biodun Stephen, the director of ‘Breaded Life’, ‘Picture Perfect’, and the newly released ‘A Simple Lie’ which is currently gaining massive traction in cinemas.

Biodun Stephen is reputed for putting her whole to produce masterpieces. Cumulatively, her works garnered over N200 million in box office sales in 2021. Fans shouldn’t expect anything less!

The Executive Producer of the movie, Banji Adesanmi, said he was inspired to put the story into play because of the resilience of the characters involved in the true-life events.

“Strangers chronicles series of despairing events with miraculous outcomes. It is a story that is sweet to hear, I decided to adapt it into a screenplay and joined forces with notable figures that can translate it into a captivating motion picture. The international recognition

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...