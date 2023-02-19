Arts & Entertainments

Biodun Stephen's Smoke Screen: Celebrating love, body positivity, diversity

Prolific Nollywood producer and director, Biodun Stephen, brought a lot of fun, love and excitement to Nollywood fans in Smoke Screen to celebrate love, body positivity and diversity. The film is totally different from your typical romcom. It follows the story of a plussize lady and her friend who takes us on a journey of self-discovery and actualisation.

It celebrates diversity in romance and shines a light on women who love themselves and their bodies. The film features Anee Icha, Olanrewaju Oladipo, Omobola Akinde, and Oronsaye Osareiha. Smoke Screen tells the story of Jess, a 35-year-old big, bold, and beautiful woman who finds her peace threatened when what she expected to be a casual fling soon results in a single father wanting to have a relationship with her – Jess is a notorious one-nightstand lover. When the single father sets his sights on her and decides he must date her properly, her fight or flight instinct kicks in and she must combat the demons from her past to make room for him.

Will she beat her overwhelming fear of abandonment that has haunted her all her life and succumb to the affection her love interest wants to bestow on her, or would it all be too much? Anee, who plays the lead role, explains why the story is important and relevant. She says, “it’s a story of finding oneself, loving yourself, and knowing that you are good enough. It’s inspirational, and I think that it’s something many people can relate to.” Oronsaye further sheds more light on what viewers can expect from the movie. She adds: “Smoke Screen is centered around friendships, positive relationships, positivity, growth, single parenthood, and more. It is a very captivating story, and viewers wo u l d love it.”

 

