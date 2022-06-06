Biography of Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi

Meet Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi, is also known as kachiplug; the founder and Chief Excutive Officer of kachiplug Exchange and KachiPlug LTD a fast rising crypto currency brand.

Kachiplug exchange is known for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, E-funds, giftcards and all digital assets. The brand has been able to gain significant popularity in recent times and rising to compete with top brands in the crypto space.

Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi Profile

Name : Kachiplug

Real Name; Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi

Date of Birth: 10th December 1999

Age: 23years (2022)

State of Origin: Imo, Nigeria

Occupation: Digital Assets Exchanger/ Crypto Trader

Net Worth: $350, 000.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND

Nlemchukwu lived his early life in zaria kaduna state Nigeria. Starting his educational career at a much younger age where he was admitted in Therbow primary and secondary school.

Amongst other recognition in his primary and secondary school Days, he was the best waec student in 2016 at Therbow secondary school. This did not come as much surprise to him and his parents because he has been doing very well academically.

Nlemchukwu moved to awka in anambra state in a bid to complete his first degree education at Nnamdi azikiwe university awka where he gained admission.

He was one of the brilliant students in his class having graduated in flying colours in 2021.

BUSINESS AND NET WORTH

Nlemchukwu, aside is educational career, he has been able to learn and do well in other occupation he finds himself interested in.

Being a professional graphic designer because of his love for graphics and colour combination.

He is equally a cryptocurrency trader which he started right from his undergraduate days, he has risen to a significant height in the cryptospace in recent times.

Currently, Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi is estimated with a net-worth of $350,000

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Nlemchukwu has been able to make name for himself supporting upcoming brands and events, he was giving an award as the best supportive brand; South East Campus Award 2020.

Amongst other recognitions include but not limited to NANs Special Award of Recognition For the Numerous Scholarship He has given out to students, best tech entrepreneur 2021,Mayor of NAPES UNIZIK 2021 and in recent times he was given an award as a young humanitarian in the young humanitarian awards in 2022.

PERSONAL LIFE

Nlemchukwu was giving birth on 10th December 1999 in ahmadu Bello university Teaching Hospital in zaria kaduna state.

He was raised by his parents among his other siblings where he learnt basic living principles, morals and values of life.

He is a very social person who loves Reading, Graphics designing, trading, and Exploring New Tech Ideas.

You can reach him via his Social Media Platforms;

On Instagram: @kachiplug_

Facebook: @Nlemchukwu O. Godswill.

His Facebook business page is @mykachiplug

