Biography of renowned artist, Okundaye, for launch in Lagos

Bàtà Mi á Dún Ko Ko Kà, a biography of renowned batik and Adire textile designer, Níkę Okundaye’, will be officially launched this Saturday in Lagos. Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, and Nobel Laureatte, Professor Wole Soyinka, are among dignitaries that will grace the book launch.

Written by Kofo Adeleke, the book is about the art, times and philosophy of one of the leading Nigerian female artist, Chief Nike Okundaye, who at various periods of her life was also well known as Nike Twins Seven Seven and Nike Davies.

The book covers how she overcame her impoverished background and went from a side act in a travelling theatre, to an internationally acclaimed artist, and a leading champion of the revival of indigenous textile art, and then the owner of one of the biggest art galleries in Africa, and much more.

“This authorised biography, published by BookcraftAfrica, is an attempt to understand the real breadth and depth of her underestimated achievements, and also learn about how her own brand of philosophy and philanthropy has driven her for most of her life.

“Although she is a well known artist, the main purpose is to reach a wider audience, as well as those who already know about Chief Nike Okundaye,to understand the real breadth and depth of her underestimated achievements, and also learn about her own philosophy, which has driven her for most of her life,”

Adeleke stated This book, which has 10 chapters focusing on different aspects of her life in art, highlights the continued struggle and tensions experienced by the female artist, especially the informally trained female African artist.

“It focuses on the ability to climb out of poverty and make an impact on the world. It will look at how marginalised African traditions and culture can become beneficial and relevant in modern life.

“This biography should therefore have a very wide appeal. It comes at a time when there is a surge in interest in African art, demonstrated by the growth in African art being auctioned and sold around the world.

There is also the burgeoning growth of a very young underemployed African population, desperately looking for fresh inspiration, new ideas, opportunities and horizons. It will therefore appeal to a range of ages, and groups of people, interested in African art, creative occupations, female artists, textile history, and fashion.

There are very few biographies coming out of Africa, particularly with a focus on art, especially from Nigeria, and specifically about female artists.”

Like this: Like Loading...