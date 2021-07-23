Biola Adebayo shares touching story as she bags MPA Degree

Nollywood movie star, B i o l a Adebayo was among the set of students that recently graduated from the University of Lagos. The actress finally bagged a master of public administration degree from the University of Lagos and took to social media to celebrate. Adebayo also used the opportunity to share her long and difficult journey to becoming a masters degree holder. Just like many Nigerian celebrities, the Nollywood star was not born with a silver spoon as she was once a street hawker. Bagging a masters degree might not be something the actress ever thought about after she dropped out of secondary school before becoming a graduate. The actress revealed that combining school with work was one of the most difficult things she has ever had to do but came out victorious. She went on to reveal that things did not happen for her at the expected time and thanked God for those who had things running smoothly for them. Praying for more grace for herself, she tagged her journey ‘mushin to glory’.

