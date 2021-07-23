Arts & Entertainments

Biola Adebayo shares touching story as she bags MPA Degree

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nollywood movie star, B i o l a Adebayo was among the set of students that recently graduated from the University of Lagos. The actress finally bagged a master of public administration degree from the University of Lagos and took to social media to celebrate. Adebayo also used the opportunity to share her long and difficult journey to becoming a masters degree holder. Just like many Nigerian celebrities, the Nollywood star was not born with a silver spoon as she was once a street hawker. Bagging a masters degree might not be something the actress ever thought about after she dropped out of secondary school before becoming a graduate. The actress revealed that combining school with work was one of the most difficult things she has ever had to do but came out victorious. She went on to reveal that things did not happen for her at the expected time and thanked God for those who had things running smoothly for them. Praying for more grace for herself, she tagged her journey ‘mushin to glory’.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Yung Willis: I abandoned my job at ECOWAS to become producer

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Nigerian entertainment industry continues to churn out a number of talented individuals and their rise to fame is no longer as tough as it used to be. In a chat recently, the fast rising music producer, Yung Willis, who has carved out a niche for himself in the industry in a relatively short time. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nasarawa: Actress Tayo Sobola is new Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Delectable Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola better known as Sotayo Gaga is the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother) of Uke Kingdom, in Nasarawa State, a title bestowed on her by the Emir of Uke Kingdom, HRM Abdullah Hassan at an august gathering in the palace The excited actress took to her Instagram page to reveal this. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Eleven contestants make it to Nigerian Idol season 6 finals

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

After two weeks of excitement, the theatre week for Nigerian Idol season 6 came to an end as the judges finally selected the 11 contestants who will be battling it out in the finals to become Nigeria’s next biggest singing sensation. I n i – tially, 68 contestants were selected for the theatre week, but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica