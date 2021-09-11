News

Biomodal voter accreditation system’ll guarantee ballot sanctity –Yiaga Africa

An independent electoral monitoring organisation, Yiaga Africa, has said that the deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in electoral process, would guarantee the sanctity of electoral ballots. Director of Programs, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said the BVAS, which was an all-in-one technology, is a multifunctional integrated device that serves multiple purposes for different activities in elections value chain, was designed to ensure full voter authentication on election day.

She said: “This is particularly important because as revealed in previous Yiaga Africa Watching the Vote election observation reports, the Smart Card Reader while achieving an impressive level of functionality had a major challenge with full biometric authentication of voters. “The BVAS as presented will address this issue because it is designed as a bimodal biometric authentication device integrating both fingerprint and facial technology.

“Accordingly, on election day, the device will be used to authenticate voters either through fingerprint or facial recognition during accreditation. Where fingerprint authentication fails, facial authentication will be done. Where both fingerprint and facial authentication fails, the voter will not be allowed to vote.”

