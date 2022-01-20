‘Biopath Laboratory creating access to accurate, affordable diagnostics’

Group Managing Director of Biopath Medical Laboratory, Dr. Peter Akindeju said the orgainisation was committed to cater to the medical needs of the general populace, particularly working to create access to accurate and affordable medical diagnostics for the benefit of Nigerians. Akindeju made this known during the launch of Biopath Medical Laboratories which held in Lagos recently, when the organisation celebrated the progress and milestones of the Biopath Medical Laboratories Limited. The services offered by the laboratory ranges from general laboratory screening, routine medical checkup, food handlers test, comprehensive wellness profile, Hepatitis b viral vaccination to Pre-employment screening, drug study, among others. These wide range of services are -also complemented by the state-of-the-art equipment and well trained employees hired the company.

Giving the background to the launch, Akindeju stated that the laboratories started as a response to a critical need in the society, at a time when wrong diagnosis probably killed more patients than illness itself. Akindeju however lamented: “Treating a patient without an accurate diagnosis is akin to conducting a research in the dark or literally groping around in the dark, but this time at the expense of the very life of the patient.” While it was possible for the rich to seek both diagnostics and medical attention from anywhere in the world, the group managing director of Biopath Medical Laboratory, noted that there was a yawning gap for the critical mass of the population, adding, “This was the need which we responded to, by investing in Biopath Medical Laboratories.”

Using the current economic situation of the country, Akindeju pointed out that the less privileged in the society, most times end up not getting the right treatment because they do not have access and the finances to get the right diagnosis. “Most patients who do not belong to the elites of the community end up getting treated for the wrong treatments as there is no proper diagnosis of their condition.” This is unlike their elite counterparts who can afford to get diagnosis and treatment from any part of the country or the world, “ he explained. According to Akindeju, the laboratory aimed at filling the gap left by this need and it has come a long way towards fulfilling this commitment since its inception in 2014. Biopath Medical Laboratory has been licensed by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria as an accredited diagnostic and screening center and they have been trying their utmost best to carry out their duties with timely efficiency. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Biopath, Dr. Raymond Osho, said the Biopath Medical Laboratories was launched to share the growth and success story of the laboratory. On his part, Mr. Femi Olatide, chairman of Biopath Board, said the laboratory started in a room compartment with just two customers ICSL, now ICS sourcing and LifeWorth HMO. “Today, we have numerous clients, well-equipped medical laboratory and business partnerships with reputable laboratories within 36 states of the federation.

