BIP: FG’s target collapses as N52.3bn sugar imported in 2months

Despite Federal Government’s promise that firms would not be allowed to import beyond its quota allocation under the Backward Integration Programme(BIP), a total of 246,955 tonnes of raw sugar valued at ($113.6million) has been shipped into the country in five weeks.

Statistics from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that six vessels ferried sugar to Lagos and Rivers ports between January and February, 2023 following the high costs of domestic production incurred by sugar firms.

It was learnt that in the third quarter of 2022, Dangote Sugar’s cost of production grew by 52.09per cent year-on-year, while BUA Foods was 32.43per cent year-on year.

According to the Brazil Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade (MDIC), import from Brazil in January was $83.12million. In December 2022, it noted that a total of $85.37million worth of sugar was exported to Nigeria. Also, between October and November last year, the country imported 56.23million and $94.65million of the commodity respectively.

In January this year, NPA’s shipping data indicated that Genco Languedoc and Isabella M offloaded 45,955tonnes and 47,000 tonnes respectively at GDNL, Lagos Port. Also in February, it noted that Desert Pioneer berthed at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) with 55,000 tonnes, while Capricorn Confidence have been moored at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) with 49,000tonnes.

It revealed that Desert Pioneer had discharged 15,000tonnes at ABTL, while Royal Chiba ferried 35,000 tonnes of the commodity to BUA Ports & Terminal Limited, Rivers Ports. Despite the foreign exchange restrictions placed on the commodity by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country imported $592.18 in 2022 as imports from Brazil between January and June 2022 stood at 965,000 metric tonnes.

In 2022, the sugar firms were granted concession by National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) to import 1.7million tonnes of sugar valued at N637billion ($909.4million).

It was gathered that under the Backward Integrated Programme (BIP), the system allows NSDC to allocate a certain importation quota to the firms annually based on their BIP performance to utilise or leverage in line with their strategic discretion. In the special consideration, Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) was allocated 864,000tonnes of import capacity; Golden Sugar Company (GSC); 400,000tonnes; BUA Sugar Refinery (BUA), 386,000tonnes and Bacita Sugar Company (BSC), 50,000metric tonnes.

It would be recalled that the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Zach Adedeji, had said in Abuja that the country was rolling out a-10 year Masterplan aimed at massive increment in sugar production that would make Nigeria satisfy the sugar need of Africa.

He explained: “The Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), a 10- year road map policy that seeks to meaningfully revitalise the once vibrant sugar sub-sector and make Nigeria one of the leading sugarproducing nations within the continent, was first initiated in 2012.

“It is an ambitious and wellthought- out policy framework for the sector, which seeks to bring about a complete overhaul to enable Nigeria to become self-sufficient in sugar production, create direct and indirect jobs, generate electricity, become a notable global sugar producer and produce ethanol for industrial use.

In fact, Nigeria has met its raw sugar refining capacity, which is commendable.”

Also, he explained that within the first 10 years of the NSMP, the council had been able commission a multi-billion dollar sugar factory and estate in Sunti, Niger State with the creation of over one million direct and indirect jobs. Adedeji added that the takeoff of the moribund Nigeria’s foremost sugar company Bacita, Kwara state and several others were the landmark feats recorded in the last 10 years in the sugar sector.

The executive secretary stressed that with the government’s approval of the inauguration of phase two of the NSMP, this year through 2033, there would be turnaround in the fortune of the country, which will lead it to the summit of sugar production. He said: “In the next ten years we should be able to fill the African market with sugar from Nigeria. Satisfy our local consumption and export to the rest of Africa.”

