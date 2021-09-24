BIP: Insecurity threatens food sector, others –FOBTOB

The unending threat posed by widespread insecurity across the country has continued to impact negatively on the Backward Integration Programme of the Federal Government. To this end, the intention of manufacturers to source raw materials locally through establishment of farms has been highly affected.

Reaffirming the ugly situation in a chat with journalists, the National President, Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB), Comrade Jimoh Oyibo, said many companies that had keyed into the programme by setting up farms were having challenges of harvesting their products due to insecurity in the land as a result of bandit attack, kidnapping and Boko Haram activities.

Oyibo said though the programme was capable of stimulating economic development and help reduce relying on importation of raw materials, but it could die natural death due to insecurity. He said manufacturers’ hope could be dashed, making them to continue to rely on importation of raw materials.

The FOBTOB president, who was recently elected to office, said though the food and beverage sector is the life of the nation, yet it’s facing many challenges, which if not addressed, could lead to it’s death. Specifically, he mentioned the increasing rate of expartiates competing for jobs that could be conveniently handled by Nigerians, difficulty in sourcing foreign exchange and bottlenecks in clearing of goods from Apapa Port. He said most times it takes months to clear goods from Apapa Port, thereby incuring demurrage due to unnecessary bureaucracy and gridlock of traffic.

Oyibo called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Apapa, and reconstruct the entire port area. The FOBTOB president also called on government to decentralise and divert importation to other ports in the country.

Speaking on sourcing of forex, as it affects the sector, he said it was unthinkable that manufacturers could not easily source foreign exchange while those who have nothing to do with manufacturing are in possession of forex. Oyibo called on government to stop the plan to raise excise duty on non- alcoholic drinks, as many of them are suffocating. On the issue of influx of expartiates in the sector, he said many of them should not be in the country as they are doing the jobs that could be handled by Nigerians. He called on the government to apply it’s big stick and send packing expartiates that should not be in the country.

