Bird Flu: 2 arrested for selling dead chicken

At least, two women have been arrested in Delta State for selling dead chicken, just as no fewer than seven thousand birds have been killed since a week of bird flu across the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State. Investigation revealed that a lady was picked up in Warri metropolis while the other one was apprehended along the popular Refinery Road, Effurun on Monday afternoon while selling the dead chickens at a give-awayprice. It was gathered that a poultry farmer lost over seven hundred birds in Otokutu area in the outskirt of Effurun and the farmer decided to bury the dead birds in a bush along the busy expressway.

Describedastheworstperiod for poultry farmers, further investigation revealed that some operators have decided to fold up as a result of the increasing death of their birds. It was also learnt that Ughelli, Sapele and parts of Isoko and Ndokwa farmers were affected even as the riverine areas were also not spared. The scourge has also taken its toll on poultry farmers in Agbor and various parts of Delta North Senatorial District where farmers have lost scores of their birds to the deadly flu. Most of the dead birds are also allegedly being sold at Warri main market, Igbudu and Okere markets respectively.

It was gathered that mjority of sellers of roasted meat popularly known as ‘Suya’ now sell dead chicken in the open by roasting them with the Suya. Meanwhile, more people are becoming aware of the deadly meat being sold at various markets and are gradually withdrawing from buying chicken for their meal. Similarly, deadly meat known as ‘Jackie’ is also sold in some big markets. They are sold at the same rate as cow meat. It is a known fact that ‘Jackie’ meat had since been in the market and some slaughter houses.

